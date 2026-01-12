Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 trailer reminds of Delhi Crime season 3, Mallika Prasad takes over Huma Qureshi The trailer of Mardaani 3 has been released today, on Monday after the film was preponed on January 10. The movie features Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.

New Delhi:

Yash Raj Film’s Mardaani 3 has been preponed from February 27, 2026 to January 30. The film that features Rani Mukerji as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, is garnering attention. And amid all this, the makers have released the trailer of the cop movie.

In the trailer, Shivani can be seen joining the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and will be assigned the human trafficking case. However, the trailer of Mardaani 3 can remind you of Netflix series Delhi Crimes season 3. Moreover, Mardaani's antagonist Mallika Prasad as 'Amma' looks like a more rugged form of Huma Qureshi. Moreover, Rani and Shefali Shah, also seems like two side of same coin.

See the Mardaani 3 trailer here:

Mardaani 3 was preponed due to less crowded January calendar

The third installment of the Mardaani franchise was announced on the first day of Sharad Navratri 2025. However, the release date was announced as February 27, 2026. But now the makers have decided to prepone the release of the film, seeing the right opportunity in the month.

Yash Raj Films revealed the rescheduling of the release date of Mardaani 3 for release on the 30 January, 2026. The project is being touted as a bloody and violent confrontation of Shivani’s goodness versus evil as she embarks upon an awe-inspiring race against time in a hunt for scores of missing girls of the country.

More deets about Mardaani 3

Apart from Rani Mukerji and Mallika Prasad, Mardaani 3 also features Vash and Shaitaan famed Janki Bodiwala. The YRF has been directed by Abhiraj Minawala, produced by Aditya Chopra and co-produced by Akshaye Widhani. The movie has been written by Aayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani and Baljeet Singh Marwah, with screenplay and dialogues by Aayush Gupta.

It is significant to note that while Mardaani was released in 2014, it's second part hit theatres in 2019. Both the films have been declared hit the box office and now it remains to see how Mardaani 3 will perform at the ticket counter.

