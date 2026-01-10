Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 preponed to January 30, Yash Raj Films release first poster | See post Mardaani 3 was announced on the first day of Sharad Navratri 2025. However, the release date was then decided as February 27, 2026. But now the makers have decided to prepone the movie to January 30.

Yash Raj Film’s Mardaani is one of the solo female-centric franchise in Hindi cinema that has garnered love and admiration for over a decade now. Moreover, The largest and lone female cop franchise of India, Mardaani, entered its third installment with Mardaani 3, featuring Rani Mukerji as the daredevil cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The third installment of the movie franchise was announced on the first day of Sharad Navratri 2025. However, the release date was announced as February 27, 2026. But now the makers have decided to prepone the release of the film, seeing the right opportunity in the month.

Mardaani 2 new release date

Today, YRF (Yash Raj Films) revealed the rescheduling of the release date of Mardaani 3 for release on the 30 January, 2026. The project is being touted as a bloody and violent confrontation of Shivani’s goodness versus evil as she embarks upon an awe-inspiring race against time in a hunt for scores of missing girls of the country.

'She won’t stop, until she rescues them all! #RaniMukerji is back as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in #Mardaani3. Rescue begins in cinemas near you on 30th Jan,' the makers wrote while sharing the first poster.

Mardaani 3 first poster

Rani Mukerji had also given hints that the action-packed thriller is going to be 'dark, deadly and brutal', which had piqued the interest of the netizens and the fans of the star and the franchise in general. In the poster, the actress can be seen standing in front of several girls, who have gone missing.

Mardaani 3 makers and plot

Mardaani 3 is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and has been produced by Aditya Chopra. Mardaani (first film) addressed the dark realities of a human trafficking issue in the country, Mardaani 2 took us through the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who had dared to challenge the system. Mardaani 3 is going to address a dark reality of our society.

