Rani Mukerji receives honorary doctorate from La Trobe University, becomes second Indian actor after SRK

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has been conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) by Australia’s La Trobe University. The Bollywood actor received the distinction at a special ceremony held at Federation Square in Melbourne on August 14, as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026.

The honorary degree acknowledges Mukerji's contribution to Indian cinema over nearly three decades, as well as her work supporting women, children and marginalised communities through both her films and humanitarian efforts.

Rani Mukerji becomes second Indian film personality to receive La Trobe honour

With the recognition, Mukerji becomes the second Indian film personality to receive an honorary doctorate from La Trobe University after Shah Rukh Khan. The university honoured Khan in 2019 for his contributions to cinema and philanthropy and also announced a PhD scholarship in his name.

Rani Mukerji reflects on her journey and choices

Speaking after receiving the honour, Mukerji described the moment as deeply personal and credited cinema with giving her a way to make her family and country proud.

The National award-winning actress said, "Receiving this honorary doctorate from La Trobe University is one of the most humbling moments of my life. When I was a little girl, like everyone else, I wanted to make my family and my country proud. I did not know how to do this but I knew if I try hard enough to be good at something, my parents would be happy. Cinema became the medium to achieve this."

The actor also reflected on the choices she has made throughout her career, saying she has consistently gravitated towards stories that she believes can create an impact, as she said, "I have been a risk taker right from the start of my career! I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first!! A story that’s needs to be told! A story that would inspire and empower! I have always silently worked to represent the powerful girls and women of India through cinema that has its heart in the right place. I’m equally passionate about the work I do for those in need, those who seek urgent assistance … So, to receive this honour for doing what I feel is right is further motivating me to keep fighting the good fight."

Mukerji speaks about cinema’s wider responsibility

Mukerji further spoke about the wider influence of cinema and the responsibility she believes comes with being an artist. She said, "For someone who has always believed that films can change hearts before they change minds, this recognition means more than I can possibly express. Every artist carries a responsibility beyond performance. We quietly become ambassadors of our culture. If my films have helped even one person understand India and its women a little better… If they have encouraged dialogue… If they have created empathy… Then I feel I have fulfilled a responsibility far greater than simply being an actor.''

La Trobe University Chancellor The Honourable John Brumby AO praised Mukerji’s body of work and her involvement in social causes. "Rani Mukerji’s remarkable body of work has transcended entertainment to spark important conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion. Her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes makes her an exceptional recipient of this honorary doctorate," he added.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange also welcomed the recognition, noting that Mukerji’s honour celebrates both her achievements as an actor and the ability of cinema to connect people and cultures.

The ceremony took place on August 14 during IFFM 2026, which is being held in Melbourne from August 13 to 23. Across her career, Mukerji has featured in films including Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Her performances and film choices have frequently addressed themes such as women's rights, gender equality, disability inclusion and social change.

Rani Mukerji dedicates honour to India and audiences worldwide

Mukerji dedicated the honour to India and audiences around the world, describing it as a recognition of the larger role Indian cinema can play in bringing people together as she said, "I proudly accept this honour not only as Rani Mukerji, but also as an Indian who is proud to see her culture, her cinema being celebrated here in Australia. I accept it on behalf of every Indian artist who has believed that stories can build friendships between nations. This doctorate becomes another chapter in that story. I have lived a blessed life thanks to you all. I will carry this honour with immense gratitude, profound humility and tremendous pride."

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