Rani Mukerji has the sweetest reaction to Alia Bhatt stepping on her saree | Watch

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was the latest one to visit Durga pandal's organised by Rani Mukerji and her family. While her husband Ranbir Kapoor visited the pandal on Tuesday, the Jigra actress was seen in a traditional saree look on October 1. She was accompanied by Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt's saree look is making waves online as looked absolutely stunning in a straight-palle saree.

Alia Bhatt steps on Rani's saree

Alia arrived at the pandal with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and straigh away went to meet Rani. Both the actress shared a warm hug and later the three along with Kajol's younger sister Tanisha Mukerji were seen clicking selfies. During this, Alia stepped on Rani's saree but the senior actor had the sweetest reaction to it.

Watch the video here:

Alia Bhatt's look

For this special occasion, the actress wore a light gold saree, which she draped straight down the pallu. She wore minimal makeup, a bindi, and earrings with a heavy braid. The actress looks stunning with her open, curly hair. Moreover, the actress' glow on the occasion was also noticed by netizens.

On the work front

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War.' She will star alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' spy thriller 'Alpha.' This will be a female-centric film, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. She will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra: Part 2. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra.

