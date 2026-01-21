Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court alleging conspiracy by Priya Kapur to usurp Sona Group estate Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, has moved the Delhi High Court in a new suit against her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur.

New Delhi:

Rani Kapur, the elderly widow of late industrialist Dr Surinder Kapur and mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, has moved the Delhi High Court in a new suit claiming that her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapur, along with her relatives, has conspired to cheat her of her entire estate and majority stakes in main Sona Group companies through a deceitful trust.

In her suit, 80-year-old Rani Kapur has said that the trust was constituted fraudulently and has been used to divest her of her entire estate, including control over the Sona Group of companies. She said Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur’s widow, is the 'chief mastermind' of the conspiracy.

Sona Group companies owns shares in Sona Comstar, the automotive component manufacturer. Though its exact valuation is not known, it is estimated to run into several thousand crores.

According to Bar and Bench, Rani Kapur has filed suits against 23 defendants. Priya Kapur is one of the defendants apart from her seven grandchildren, including two sons of Bollywood Star Karisma Kapoor.

Patiala House Court commences recording statement

For the unversed, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, in a criminal defamation case, sued Mandhira Kapur Smith, the sister of her deceased husband, Sunjay Kapur, for damaging her reputation through repeated statements in public forums on January 19. On the other hand, the late businessman's sister took to her Instagram stories, terming the move a 'tactic' in side-stepping the key questions.

The case has been filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Patiala House Court in New Delhi and now on January 21, the recording of the statement of Priya Kapur has begun in the Patiala House Court in a closed courtroom. Priya's counsel had asked for proceedings in camera.

