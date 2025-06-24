Randeep Hooda’s 'weird' new look goes viral, fans wonder about upcoming project | See pic Randeep Hooda’s latest post has garnered attention and ignited curiosity among fans. Seems like after a break, the actor is all set to begins shooting for his next film.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Randeep Hood, who was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been away from the big screen for more than a year now. However, his latest post has garnered attention and ignited curiosity among fans. Seems like after a break, the actor is all set to begins shooting for his next film. On Tuesday, the Hooda posted a selfie, where his half shaved head has amused fans. While some called it weird, others guessed its for a new film.

Randeep Hooda's post

In the picture, Randeep can be seen in a while T-shirt sitting on a sofa. His hair have been half shaved from the middle and the side hair look shorter too. The actor has donned specs and has turned it into a black and white mode. 'What’s the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn’t the only thing that’s brewing!' read his caption.

Online reaction

While this could just be Randeep being himself but several users are convinced that this look is for Randeep's next film. A user wrote under Randeep's post, 'Kisi ki biopic pe kaam chala rha hai kya sir'. Another user commented, 'Bhimrao ambedkar biopic loading'. Another comment read, 'What’s next, Sir!'

About the actor

Randeep Hooda marked his acting debut with Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated Monsoon Wedding. The film won multiple awards globally, including a BAFTA and Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. He has done several notable films like, Highway, Extraction, Sarabjit, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Kick, Sultan and Jannat 2 among others. He was last seen in the biopic of Indian politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and has not shared much details about his next.

Talking about his personal life, he married Manipuri actress and model Lin Laishram in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony in November 2023.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he avoids praising Jaya and Aishwarya Bachchan in public | See Post