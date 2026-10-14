Randeep Hooda poses with Matchbox: The Movie co-star John Cena; shares BTS pics from sets with wife, daughter

Actor Randeep Hooda recently reunited with Extraction director Sam Hargrave for the action film Matchbox: The Movie, which also stars Hollywood actor John Cena. As the film arrived on OTT, Randeep took a trip down memory lane, sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets and offering a glimpse of his time with the cast and crew.

Randeep Hooda poses with Matchbox: The Movie co-star John Cena

Randeep took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel of pictures from the set. The pictures featured several members of the cast and crew, including director Sam Hargrave and co-star John Cena. He also shared moments with his wife, actor Lin Laishram, and their daughter, Nyomica, who accompanied him to the sets.

Along with the pictures, Randeep Hooda wrote, "Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again.. play it again Sam (sic)." Take a look:

Matchbox The Movie: What is it about?

For the unversed, the action film Matchbox: The Movie follows a group of childhood friends whose reunion takes an unexpected turn when they become embroiled in a dangerous international plot.

Matchbox The Movie: Cast and OTT details

The film features an ensemble star cast including John Cena, Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Danai Gurira, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Randeep Hooda, Daniel Bernhardt, among others. Viewers can watch the film on Apple TV.

Randeep Hooda's work front

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the second season of the crime thriller show Inspector Avinash, which is based on the life of UP Police encounter specialist Avinash Mishra. He will be next seen in Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biographical drama Eetha, which is slated to be released on December 4, 2026.

For the unversed, Eetha is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar and stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The film also marks Nana Patekar's one of his last projects. The veteran actor died on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

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