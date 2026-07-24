Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana trailer delayed for a grand global launch after Sony Pictures partnership

New Delhi:

Namit Malhotra shared a post on Friday morning saying that the trailer has been postponed because the makers have secured a major international distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, and they now want to launch it as a global event rather than just an Indian release.

This is the key announcement. The trailer that was expected today has been deferred. Instead of releasing it first for Indian audiences, the makers now plan a coordinated worldwide launch. He does not mention a new date.

Here's a breakdown of Namit's post

'My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment' The makers announced that Sony Pictures will distribute Ramayana outside India. This gives the film a much bigger international reach than it would have had otherwise.

'We will be launching our trailer globally at a later date: Namit Malhotra

'In over 100+ years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film,' the producer wrote.

He is positioning Ramayana as a film that will receive a worldwide rollout similar to large Hollywood franchises. This is an aspirational statement rather than a factual claim that it is the first Indian film to do so.

The post further read, 'This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories.'

He is presenting the film as a cultural ambassador, saying the global release will introduce audiences outside India to the Ramayana and Indian storytelling.

The final part is a message of gratitude to fans and supporters, followed by a patriotic sign off.

The biggest takeaway

Not only is the news that there is a tie-up with Sony Pictures but the more interesting thing is that there is a shift in the marketing strategy of the producers. Instead of releasing the trailer as originally intended, they have decided to delay its release in order to roll out the same as a global campaign supported by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Also Read: Ramayana cast guide: What roles do Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and others play in Nitesh Tiwari's epic?