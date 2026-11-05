Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 locks Diwali 2028 release, to showcase Lord Rama-Ravana's epic battle in Lanka

Ramayana Part 2 will hit theatres during Diwali 2028, with the sequel set to bring Lord Rama's epic battle against Ravana in Lanka to the big screen. Producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed the revised release timeline for Nitesh Tiwari's film. The second instalment was initially expected to arrive in 2027.

Ramayana: Part 2 release timeline out

The development was confirmed at the end of Ramayana: Part 1, after Lord Hanuman's role was teased. "Ramayana Part 2 Diwali 2028 Releasing Worldwide", read the text on the screen after the end credits rolled.

Explaining the decision to push the sequel's release, producer Namit Malhotra said the team wanted additional time to create a fitting conclusion to the epic. Speaking to E! ahead of the first film's release, he said, "So the idea was, now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One."

He added, "That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves."

Where will Ramayana: Part 2 take off from?

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's film will pick up where it left off in Ramayana: Part 1. The film will now take the audience inside Lanka and Lord Rama's epic battle in defeating Ravana and rescuing Sita. The film will include new cast, such as Sunny Deol playing Lord Hanuman and Raghav Juyal as Meghnad, Ravana's son.

Ramayana to be made into a three-part epic?

Malhotra has also hinted that the makers could consider expanding the franchise beyond two films. While the current plan is to tell the story in two parts, the producer has not ruled out a trilogy. The possibility will depend, in part, on how audiences respond to the first instalment.

Ramayana: Release date and cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part of Ramayana released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi essays Goddess Sita, while Yash portrays Ravana. Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The supporting cast features Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film also features a score by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Also read:

Ramayana Part 1 Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir, Yash's film hits theatres; early reactions, box office updates