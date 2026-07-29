Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana lands massive music deal with T-Series; here's the advance deal amount

New Delhi:

Ramayana has added another big milestone ahead of its theatrical release. T-Series has acquired the music rights for both parts of the upcoming mythological epic, making it one of the biggest music deals in recent years. The film's trailer is slated to release on Thursday, July 30, at Brahma Muhurat (4.15 am).

All you need to know about Ramayana music rights

According to industry sources, several leading music labels were in the race to secure the audio rights for Namit Malhotra-produced and Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-led Ramayana. After multiple rounds of negotiations, T-Series closed the deal with an advance of Rs 75 crore. Sources say the amount has been structured as a refundable advance, making the agreement different from a conventional outright acquisition.

A source associated with T-Series said, "T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film's soundtrack." The source further added, "As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs. 75 crores for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana."

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have joined hands for Ramayana soundtrack

The soundtrack of Ramayana has already become one of its biggest talking points as Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have collaborated for the first time on an Indian feature film.

Ramayana: Cast and release date

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana brings the iconic Indian epic to the big screen on a massive scale. Ranbir Kapoor leads the cast as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita. Yash steps into the role of Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portraying Lakshman. Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanakha and Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi.

The two-part film is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Designed as a global cinematic event, Ramayana will release in IMAX theatres worldwide. The first chapter is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, followed by the second instalment in Diwali 2027.

Also read:

Why was Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana trailer postponed? Producer Namit Malhotra reveals