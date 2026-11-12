Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana completes 7 days in theatres; worldwide collection races towards Rs 1,000 crore

Ramayana: Part One has continued its impressive run at the box office, maintaining its momentum through the first week. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has drawn audiences across multiple language versions and remained a strong performer during the weekdays.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now completed seven days in theatres. Although its collections declined slightly on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, the film has continued to add to its domestic and worldwide totals.

Ramayana box office collection Day 7

According to the final figures on Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 70.65 crore net in India on Wednesday, November 11. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 84.55 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 43.4 per cent across 24,239 shows. This was a 24.9 per cent drop compared to its Day 6 collection of Rs 94.10 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 511.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 611.05 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 934.55 crore in seven days.

Ramayana earned Rs 100 crore each day in worldwide runs

The film has also maintained an impressive worldwide streak. It has recorded over Rs 100 crore in worldwide gross collections on each of its first seven days. Its daily worldwide collections were Rs 128.75 crore on Day 1, Rs 103.30 crore on Day 2, Rs 155.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 122.95 crore on Day 4, Rs 165.70 crore on Day 5 and Rs 147.60 crore on Day 6. The seventh day's worldwide gross stands at Rs 111.05 crore.

Ramayana language-wise box office collection

The Hindi version continued to lead the film's domestic earnings on Day 7, collecting Rs 58 crore. Kannada contributed Rs 4.50 crore, while Telugu and Malayalam each earned Rs 2.75 crore. The Tamil version added Rs 2.65 crore to the total.

Looking at the overall language-wise collections, Hindi has contributed Rs 394 crore, accounting for 77.1 per cent of the film's India net earnings. Kannada stands at Rs 45.70 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 35.75 crore. Tamil and Malayalam have collected Rs 20 crore and Rs 15.65 crore, respectively.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 43.4 per cent on Wednesday. Malayalam registered the highest occupancy at 68 per cent, while Telugu recorded the lowest at 25.5 per cent. The difference between the two language versions stood at 42.5 percentage points.

With its first week now complete, Ramayana has collected Rs 511.10 crore net in India and Rs 934.55 crore worldwide.

Ramayana Part 2 will release on Diwali 2028.

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