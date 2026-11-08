Ranbir Kapoor's vanvaas sequence in Ramayana: Stunt double Luke Ioannou shares pictures from sets

Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has been receiving attention since the film's release. Now, stunt performer Luke Ioannou, who worked as Ranbir Kapoor's body double in the film, has shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets. Along with the photographs, Luke penned a note about his experience of working on the mythological drama and had some kind words for Ranbir.

The pictures give fans a closer look at what went into making the film. From elaborate costumes to equipment and shooting setups, the photographs offer a glimpse of the work that happened behind the camera. Luke, who has previously worked on international projects such as Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 and No Time to Die, also spoke about how special the experience was for him.

Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double shares BTS pictures from Ramayana

Taking to social media, Luke revealed that he had performed stunts as Ranbir Kapoor's double in the film. He also praised the actor, calling him one of the best performers he has worked with.

Sharing his experience, Luke wrote, "Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana, stunt doubling for Ranbir Kapoor, truly one of the best actors I've had the pleasure of working with. A huge thank you to Ian Van Temperley @stuntalliancegroup for the opportunity and to all the incredible cast and crew I met along the way. An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it."

The photographs offer a look at the costumes and technical arrangements used during the shoot, giving audiences a glimpse of the preparation behind the action sequences.

Ramayana review and movie rating

Ramayana: Part 1 received 4 out of 5 stars from India TV. The review praised the film's visual presentation, production design, cinematography and technical scale.

An excerpt from the review read, "The biggest attraction of Ramayana is its technical scale. The production design, cinematography, visual effects and background score come together to create a world that transports viewers to another era. The grandeur of Ayodhya, the beauty of Mithila, the palaces of Lanka, the forests and the battle sequences add richness to the film's visual canvas. Each location has its own identity. Lanka represents gold, power and wealth, while Ayodhya reflects discipline, culture and peace."

Our review also highlighted the visual effects created by DNEG, particularly the sequences involving Ravana and Jatayu. It further mentioned, "DNEG's visual effects are among the film's biggest strengths. The larger-than-life settings, divine weapons, battle sequences and mythological landscapes create an impact on the big screen. The scenes involving Ravana, particularly the confrontation between Ravana and Jatayu, stand out for their technical execution. There are moments when the CGI looks slightly artificial. However, the scale of the world created for the film manages to make up for these shortcomings to a considerable extent."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. It is currently running in theatres.

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