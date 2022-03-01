Confirmed! Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer untitled film to release on Holi 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGARAM/SHRADDHAKAPOOR The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who will reportedly play Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen parents.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer untitled film has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year. The project, reportedly a romantic comedy, has been helmed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.

The official Twitter account of Luv Films posted the update. "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries," the tweet read.

The film, which was announced in 2019, has been pushed multiple times in the past. With this untitled film, Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also marks their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in 'Sanju' which was a biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in 'Brahmastra', which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Shradhha was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff.

For the unversed, Luv Ranjan recently tied the knot with his ladylove Alisha Vaid in a dreamy daytime wedding ceremony in Agra on February 20. The wedding ceremony was attended by several members from the tinsel town including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

-with PTI inputs