Ramayana continues its theatrical run, but box office collections have slowed on Day 21. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has completed three weeks in cinemas, but with its latest collection, the film has surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 lifetime collection.

The film has maintained a strong overall performance across markets. Its Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share of its domestic collections, followed by its regional language versions.

Ramayana box office collection Day 21

On Day 21, Wednesday, November 25, Ramayana collected Rs 9.60 crore net at the Indian box office. This was a 45.1 per cent drop compared to its Day 20 collection of Rs 17.50 crore. It recorded an occupancy of 12.7 per cent across 15,700 shows on Wednesday.

With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 982.55 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,173.60 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,755.60 crore in 21 days. It has recorded a total of 4,44,077 shows so far.

During its third week, covering Days 16 to 21, the film collected Rs 118.80 crore net and Rs 141.45 crore gross in India. On its opening day, November 5, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross.

Ramayana box office collection: Hindi version leads language-wise earnings

The Hindi version continues to account for the biggest share of Ramayana's domestic box office earnings. Its total Hindi collection stands at Rs 746 crore, contributing 75.9 per cent to the film's India net collection.

The Kannada version has earned Rs 77.80 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 57.60 crore. The Malayalam version has contributed Rs 52.30 crore, while the Tamil version has collected Rs 48.85 crore.

On Day 21, the Hindi version collected Rs 6.75 crore, while Malayalam contributed Rs 1.10 crore. Kannada earned Rs 75 lakh, Tamil collected Rs 70 lakh, and Telugu added Rs 30 lakh.

The film's domestic gross accounts for 66.8 per cent of its worldwide earnings, while overseas markets contribute the remaining 33.2 per cent.

How much did Pushpa 2 earn at the box office?

Pushpa 2, which had released in 2024, is considered one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Its worldwide gross collection was Rs 1,742.10 crore and had a India net collection worth Rs 1,234.10 crore. The film's India gross collection was Rs 1,471.10 crore.

The Hindi version had emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's domestic collections, earning Rs 812.14 crore. The Telugu version followed with Rs 341.48 crore, while the Tamil version collected Rs 58.56 crore. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 14.15 crore to the total, while the Kannada version earned Rs 7.77 crore.

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