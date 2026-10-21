Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana witnesses strong Day 1 advance booking in India, earns over Rs 4 crore | Details

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is witnessing a strong response in India, with its Day 1 advance booking collection crossing Rs 4 crore. The makers officially opened advance bookings on October 20, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the mythological epic has earned Rs 4.96 crore in advance bookings for its November 5 opening day, while the collection stands at Rs 3.13 crore excluding blocked seats. Read on for the detailed box office report of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.

Ramayana's Day 1 advance booking in India

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana Part 1 has sold 86,187 tickets across 3,537 shows for its opening day on November 5. The film has grossed Rs 4.96 crore, with Rs 3.13 crore excluding blocked seats. The film's current occupancy stands at 11%.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as the leading market, contributing Rs 1.45 crore to the total advance booking collection. The first part of the two-part mythological epic is slated to hit worldwide theatres on November 5, 2026.

Ramayana features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Ramayana's second song Ravana Tandav is out

The makers of the highly anticipated film Ramayana dropped the second song of the film, titled Ravana Tandav, on Tuesday, October 20, on the occasion of Dussehra. The newly released track is composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while Vishal Dadlani has lent his voice to Ravana Tandav.

More about Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's production banner Monster Mind Creations. The epic is planned as a two-part film series, with Sony Pictures handling its worldwide distribution outside India and Dharma Productions overseeing its release in the Hindi-speaking market. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, alongside an English-dubbed version for an international audience.

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Ramayana second song Ravana Tandav out now; advance booking for Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's epic begins