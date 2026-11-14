Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to open BRICS segment at IFFI 2026, Dhurandhar named opening film

The BRICS segment of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), beginning on November 20, 2026, will be one of the major highlights of the event. Namit Malhotra's film Ramayana will be screened at the start of this segment. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the film will be presented as a representation of Indian culture.

There is exciting news for fans of Ramayana. The film will be screened as part of the BRICS segment at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which begins on November 20. The festival, to be held in Goa, will also showcase films from several other countries.

Ramayana to inaugurate the BRICS segment

Ramayana has been attracting considerable attention from audiences in theatres. According to reports, the BRICS segment will open with a screening of the film. The segment offers an opportunity to explore the cinematic traditions and stories of all BRICS member nations. The epic Ramayana holds deep cultural and religious significance in India, and the film serves as a cinematic representation of this heritage. This is reportedly why it has been chosen to open the segment.

Dhurandhar to serve as the opening film

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar will be screened as the opening film of the 57th International Film Festival of India, as part of the Indian Panorama segment. A press conference held on Friday marked the lead-up to the 57th IFFI, setting the stage for one of the most prestigious events in world cinema.

The festival will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026, under the theme Stories Without Borders.

Ramayana's box-office performance

Ramayana is performing exceptionally well at the box office, collecting Rs 47.85 crore on its ninth day. The film earned Rs 53.50 crore on its eighth day. Its highest single-day collection came on Monday, its fifth day in theatres, when it earned Rs 107.50 crore. The film's total box-office collection has reportedly reached Rs 614.51 crore.

Ramayana was released in five languages. The Hindi version has contributed the most to its domestic collection, earning Rs 473.25 crore in nine days. The Kannada version has collected Rs 51.95 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 40.65 crore, Tamil at Rs 24.90 crore and Malayalam at Rs 21.70 crore.

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