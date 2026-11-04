Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana set for grand release: Cast, runtime, to CBFC certificate; all you need to know

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film brings the story of the Hindu epic Ramayana to the big screen with an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

A star-studded pre-release screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 3. Ahead of its theatrical release, here's everything you need to know about the film.

When is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana releasing?

Ramayana: Part 1, also called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, will release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026, just ahead of Diwali. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

It will also be available in premium formats, including IMAX 3D. Notably, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

What is the runtime and CBFC certificate of Ramayana?

According to the CBFC certification details, the film has received a U certificate, making it suitable for audiences of all age groups. Its runtime is 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Who stars in Ramayana: Part 1?

The film features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Indira Krishna as Queen Kaushalya.

Who is composing the music for Ramayana?

The film brings together Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, who have collaborated on the music for this ambitious adaptation of the epic.

Several songs from the film have been released so far and have garnered significant attention. These include Jai Jai Ram, Ravana Tandav, Sita's Aspiration, Jai Jai Ram (Orchestral), Rama Theme, Main Ram, Mangal Rang and Judi Jodi.

More about Ramayana's distribution

Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions, will handle its distribution across the Hindi-speaking market, whereas Sony Pictures will look after the film's international distribution, except in India.

When will Ramayana Part 2 release?

The makers had initially planned to release the second instalment during Diwali 2027. However, the film's sequel has reportedly been postponed to 2028. An exact release date has not been announced yet.

Also Read:

Ramayana Runtime: Ranbir Kapoor's film is among Bollywood's longest, but makers may have a surprise at the end