Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Ayan Mukerji at Durga Puja pandal, sings 'Kabira' with Harshdeep Kaur | Video

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Ramayana, visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday evening during Navratri. The actor, who was seen seeking blessings from Goddess Durga, also caught up with his filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji at the pandal.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Ranbir joining singer Harshdeep Kaur on stage to sing 'Kabira' from his 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Ayan Mukerji at Durga Puja pandal

Several videos of the actor reuniting with Ayan Mukerji, along with other moments from his visit, have surfaced on social media. For the occasion, Ranbir was seen dressed in a red-and-gold kurta paired with white pyjamas. He was seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga before posing for pictures and greeting the paparazzi. Take a look below:

Ranbir Kapoor sings 'Kabira' with Harshdeep Kaur

In one of the videos, Ranbir can be seen standing on stage with a microphone as Harshdeep Kaur sings 'Kabira'. The actor joins her in singing the popular track and even turns his microphone towards the audience, encouraging them to sing along. Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend alongside a stellar star cast including Sai Pallavi and Yash. The film is slated to hit worldwide theatres on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

He is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Love and War, which will release on January 21, 2027. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

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