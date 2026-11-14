Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana shows growth on Day 10, know how much it earned on Saturday

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana: Part 1 continued its strong box office run on Saturday. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial witnessed a slight growth in its collections on Day 10, Saturday, November 14. With this, the film's India collection has crossed the Rs 650 crore mark. Find out how much it earned on Day 10, as per estimates shared by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana shows growth on Day 10

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which is currently running across 18,275 shows in India, has collected an estimated Rs 50.51 crore net on Saturday, November 14. The figures are based on live estimates as of 8.03 PM and are yet to be finalised.

The film witnessed an increase in its collection compared to Friday, when it earned Rs 48.10 crore net. With this, its total domestic net collection has reached Rs 663.21 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 792.10 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 40.5 per cent across its Day 10 shows. The Hindi version contributed the biggest share, earning Rs 42.07 crore.

The Hindi 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 49.97 per cent. Its morning shows registered 30.08 per cent occupancy, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 57.08 per cent and 62.77 per cent, respectively.

Ramayana Day 10 language-wise box office collection

It must be noted that the Hindi version of Ramayana Part 1 continued to dominate the film's domestic box office earnings on Saturday. It collected Rs 42.07 crore, followed by the Kannada version, which earned Rs 4.02 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.80 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.62 crore. These figures take the film's estimated Day 10 collection across languages to Rs 50.51 crore.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection so far

On the global front, the epic had already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark within its first eight days in theatres. As of Day 9's collection, the film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,111 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech and Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, among others. The second instalment of the franchise is slated to hit theatres during Diwali 2028.

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