Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India; how much did it collect on Day 2?

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's Ramayana continues its box office run after a strong opening in theatres. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the mythological epic has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, despite recording a drop in earnings on Day 2 compared to its opening day. Let's take a look at the film's Day 2 collection here.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 2 collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film crosses Rs 100 cr mark in India

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 48.05 crore across 23,266 shows on Day 2 in India, taking its total net collection to Rs 112.90 crore. Its total gross collection in India stands at Rs 134.80 crore so far. Notably, these figures are based on data updated at 10:17 pm on November 6, with final collections yet to be reported.

On its opening day, November 5, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net at the Indian box office. The film recorded an India gross collection of Rs 77.50 crore on Day 1, as per Sacnilk. With its second-day earnings, the film has continued to add to its overall collection, although its daily earnings have dropped compared to the opening day.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 2 collection: Language-wise breakdown

At the time of writing, the Hindi version of Ramayana Part 1 contributed the most to the film's Day 2 collection, earning Rs 35.50 crore net. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.15 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 4.75 crore. The Tamil version recorded earnings of Rs 1.50 crore, whereas the Malayalam version collected Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Ramayana Part 1 worldwide box collection so far

In terms of its worldwide performance, Ramayana Part 1 has earned Rs 35 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 85 crore so far. This brings the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 219.80 crore.

Ramayana Part 1 movie review

India TV rated Ramayana Part 1, also called Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, 4 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, "Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is more than a mythological film. It is an ambitious attempt to present an Indian epic on a global cinematic scale. Its biggest achievement lies in balancing visual grandeur with emotion. Ranbir Kapoor brings restraint and dignity to the role of Rama. Yash makes a strong impact as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita with natural grace and sensitivity."

More about Ramayana Part 1

One of the biggest films of the year, Ramayana Part 1 features an ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The makers also gave audiences a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman in the post-credit scene, accompanied by the devotional track 'Shree Hanuman Chalisa', composed by AR Rahman and sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

More details about Deol's character will be explored in the second part of the film, which is scheduled to release in cinemas during Diwali 2028.

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Ramayana Part 1 Review: Lord Rama's dignity, Ravana's arrogance, Sita's strength; Namit Malhotra creates an epic world