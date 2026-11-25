Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has continued its successful run in theatres, attracting audiences in India and overseas. The film, which hit theatres on November 5, has crossed the Rs 980 crore mark in India and grossed over Rs 1,750 crore worldwide so far.

Amid the film's box office success, the Ramayana team, including actor Ranbir Kapoor, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi on the occasion of Gurpurab. The trio offered prayers at the iconic shrine and expressed gratitude for the love and appreciation the film has received from audiences across the world.

Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra visit Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

In the videos, Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra can be seen arriving at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. For the visit, Ranbir Kapoor and Namit Malhotra opted for traditional kurta-pyjamas, while filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari was seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen seeking blessings at the shrine. Take a look below:

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana in key roles.

The film received praise from audiences for its grand visuals, emotional storytelling and music composed by Oscar-winning musicians AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Its scale and presentation have also been among the talking points since its release.

The second instalment of the two-part epic, Ramayana: Part 2, is slated to hit theatres during Diwali 2028. It is expected to take the story forward, continuing the cinematic retelling of the epic.

Ramayana box office collection so far

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, as of Day 21 (November 25) at 10.22 pm, Ramayana collected Rs 9.60 crore across 15,695 shows in India. The film earned Rs 6.75 crore in Hindi, Rs 1.10 crore in Malayalam, Rs 75 lakh in Kannada, Rs 70 lakh in Tamil and Rs 30 lakh in Telugu.

With this, the film's total net collection in India stands at Rs 982.55 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 1,173.60 crore. It earned another Rs 6 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 582 crore. This brings the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,755.60 crore. The final figures of Ramayana's Day 22 are yet to be reported.

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