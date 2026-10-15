Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama vs Yash's Ravana: Ramayana's second trailer in English offers new glimpses from film

Ramayana team have dropped a second trailer for the film, ahead of its release on November 5. The latest video has new visuals from the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra.

Ramayana second trailer out

The new trailer of Ramayana features glimpses of Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra Dev. It also captures how Yash's Ravana took over Lanka. The second trailer in English also encompasses new visuals of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Watch it here:

The makers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana unveiled the film's international trailer at a major event in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 15. The launch brought together the film's lead cast and creative team as Sony Pictures began its global campaign ahead of the epic's worldwide theatrical release.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rocking Star Yash, Ravi Dubey, composer AR Rahman and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the event.

Sony Pictures is leading the global campaign to introduce Ramayana to audiences beyond India. The international trailer launch in Bengaluru is a key part of this effort as the makers prepare to take the Indian epic to cinemas across international markets.

All about Ramayana's release

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Anupam Kher is also a part of the magnum opus. He will voice Jatayu, whose scarified his life to save Sita when she was abducted by Ravana. The project aims to bring the revered epic to the big screen on a grand scale.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The second part is set to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. Ramayana will also be released in IMAX. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

Also read:

Anupam Kher joins Ramayana as Jatayu's voice; film's advance bookings to begin on Dussehra