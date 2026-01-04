Ranbir Kapoor lifts daughter Raha in the air, a glimpse from Alia Bhatt's New Year 2026 postcard Alia Bhatt shared a sweet New Year 2026 picture on Instagram on January 4, which showcases Ranbir Kapoor lifting daughter Raha in the air. The heartwarming post has been receiving praise online.

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year 2026 with their daughter, Raha. The Gully Boy actress shared her first post of 2026 on Sunday, January 4, giving fans a glimpse of their New Year holiday.

Alia Bhatt wished her fans a "happy 2026" by sharing a cute family picture on her Instagram handle. For the caption, she wrote, "Up you go love.. happy 2026 (sic)." The post has quickly gained attention, with fans and celebrities alike showing love and admiration for the sweet family moment.

Ranbir Kapoor lifts daughter Raha in the air in Alia Bhatt's post

In the Alia Bhatt's New Year 2026 getaway post, Ranbir Kapoor is seen joyfully lifting daughter Raha into the air, with Alia Bhatt by their side. They all are seen dressed in white outfits. The silhouetted picture looks to be taken on a beach during sunset. Take a look below:

Social media reacts to Alia Bhatt's New Year 2026 post

Social media users quickly reacted to the post with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Happy family." Another added, "RAHA FAM IS LITRALLY THE CUTESTTT (sic)." So far, the post has garnered more than 814K likes and over 2,000 comments.

Celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Orry have also liked the post.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in YRF Spy Universe film Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to appear in action epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The first part of the film is slated for release during Diwali 2026.

