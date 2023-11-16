Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
Ranbir Kapoor Kapoor looking at Anushka blowing kisses to Virat Kohli melts hearts, pic goes viral

While Ranbir Kapoor was in Wankhede stadium to promote his upcoming movie Animal, Anushka Sharma was there to support her husband, Virat Kohli. See the picture which is now going viral on social media.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2023 14:58 IST
Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor
Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor

Anushka Sharma couldn't be any happier as her husband Virat Kohli made his 50th ODI century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. As soon as Kohli hit the 100, loud cheers erupted among the crowds, but what grabbed everyone’s attention was Anushka’s sweetest reaction. 

Anushka Sharma blowing kisses to Virat Kohli even made her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor look at her excitement. A photo of Ranbir lovingly looking at Anushka while she’s blowing kisses to Virat from the stands, is going viral on the internet.

India Tv - Viral picture of Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor

Image Source : TWITTERViral picture of Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor

Hours after match Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Virat Kohli and wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child."  She also shared a picture of the key players of Team India and wrote, “This. gun. team" on her Instagram Stories. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the World Cup final in which it will face Australia on the field. Sharing a solo picture of Mohammed Shami who took 7 wickets and won Player of the match, she added several clapping emojis.

Several Bollywood celebrities, such as John Abraham, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor among others also attended the World Cup semi-final match in Wankhede Stadium.

