Ranbir Kapoor contracts conjunctivitis ahead of Ramayana trailer launch; will still attend event

New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the trailer release of his upcoming magnum opus, Ramayana: Part 1. Ahead of the same, the actor is reportedly unwell ahead of the mega launch, but that may not keep him away from the film's biggest promotional event.

Ranbir Kapoor contracts an infection ahead of Ramayana event

According to reports, the actor contracted conjunctivitis and is still expected to attend the launch, drawing praise from fans for his dedication. The Ramayana trailer launch has emerged as one of the most anticipated Bollywood events of the year, with fans eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the epic adaptation. Amid the excitement, reports about Ranbir's health have caught everyone's attention.

Despite reportedly suffering from conjunctivitis, the actor is expected to be present at the event. While neither Ranbir Kapoor nor the makers have officially commented on his health, the news has sparked conversations online, with many appreciating his commitment to the film.

Ranbir Kapoor contracted an infection while caring for his daughter Raha

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor's team has confirmed to India TV that the eye infection first affected the actor's daughter, Raha Kapoor. While spending time with her and taking care of her like a devoted father, Ranbir reportedly contracted the infection himself.

Conjunctivitis is a highly contagious eye infection that spreads quickly through close contact, which is why it often affects multiple members of the same household. Sources associated with the film said that Raha was infected first, after which Ranbir also developed the infection.

Despite this, Ranbir is reportedly not in favour of skipping the event. The Ramayana team has already made preparations for the grand 'Pratham Sankalp' event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and Ranbir is expected to attend wearing dark sunglasses as a precaution.

Ahead of its release, Ramayana has also launched a nationwide school outreach campaign across 400+ schools in 18 cities, reaching over 5 lakh students. Through quizzes, drawing contests and interactive activities, the initiative aims to introduce children to the epic's timeless values under the theme, "Hamara Satya. Hamara Itihaas."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The epic will unfold in two parts, with Part 1 releasing worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Ayodhya worth Rs 3.31 crore | Details