Ranbir Kapoor apologises for Dussehra speech goof-up, calls it a 'slip of the tongue'

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is gearing up for its worldwide release on November 5. As the team prepares for the film's release, Ranbir recently attended a Dussehra event in West Bengal, where his speech caught attention online after a slip of the tongue. A day later, the actor apologised for the mistake, clarifying that he did not intend to misrepresent the festival's message of good triumphing over evil and describing the incident as a "slip of the tongue".

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his Dussehra speech goof-up

Speaking at a grand event for Ramayana in Chennai, the actor expressed regret over his mistake and quoted a line from his film Rockstar while explaining what he had intended to say. He said, "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event, and I had a slip of the tongue. What I meant to say is, 'Burai chahe kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mei jeet achai aur sachai ki hogi'..."

He further added, "This reminds me of a collaboration that I had with Rahman sir (AR Rahman) in Rockstar. What I want to say is 'jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad kare alfaaz mere'. So I truly apologise for that..."

What did Ranbir Kapoor say in his Dussehra speech in West Bengal?

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor attended a Dussehra event in West Bengal, where he spoke about the festival and its connection to the epic. However, one line from his speech caught people's attention and left many confused online.

During the event, the actor said that Dussehra reminds us of an important truth: no matter how powerful evil may be, goodness and truth will ultimately prevail.

He said, "Dussehra hume ek bahut khoobsurat baat yaad dilati hai ki burai chahe jitni bhi taakatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachchai aur achhai ki hi hogi (Dussehra reminds us of a beautiful truth: no matter how powerful evil may be, goodness and truth will ultimately prevail)"

Ramayana Part One release date and cast

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana Part One is slated to hit worldwide theatres on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. Viewers will be able to watch the film in in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film features a star-studded cast which includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

Also Read:

Dil Raju slips up while praising Ranbir Kapoor at Ramayana event, calls him Ranveer Singh