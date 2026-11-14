Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana makes history in South India, beats Dhurandhar 2's record in nine days

Many wondered how Ramayana would perform at the box office. The casting, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Ram and Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, drew considerable trolling. However, when Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana arrived in theatres during Diwali week on November 5, it scripted a new chapter in Hindi cinema history.

The film became the first Bollywood release to earn Rs 100 crore or more worldwide every day for an entire week. Now, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has achieved another major milestone, setting a record that no other Hindi film has reportedly managed before.

Ramayana creates history at the South Indian box office

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has collected Rs 139.20 crore across four South Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, within nine days.

With this, Ramayana has reportedly become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark across these four markets combined. The previous record was held by Dhurandhar 2, which reportedly earned Rs 68 crore across the same four languages during its lifetime theatrical run.

Breakdown of Ramayana's earnings across South Indian languages

Looking at the individual language-wise collections, the Kannada-dubbed version has led the way with Rs 51.95 crore. The film has also collected Rs 40.65 crore in Telugu, Rs 24.90 crore in Tamil and Rs 21.70 crore in Malayalam within nine days.

Here is the language-wise breakdown of Ramayana's reported collections:

Kannada: Rs 51.95 crore

Telugu: Rs 40.65 crore

Tamil: Rs 24.90 crore

Malayalam: Rs 21.70 crore

Total South Indian collection: Rs 139.20 crore

Yash's presence in the film is also a significant factor, particularly in Karnataka, where the actor enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from playing a key role in Ramayana, he is also associated with the film as a producer of its South Indian release.

Ramayana's worldwide box-office collection

The film's success is not limited to the South Indian markets. Ramayana has reportedly become the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 1,100 crore in worldwide collections, achieving the milestone within just nine days of its theatrical release.

At the domestic box office, the film has earned Rs 612.45 crore in net collections, according to the figures provided. With its strong performance across different language markets, Ramayana continues to set new benchmarks for Hindi cinema.

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