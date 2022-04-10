Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's new home gets decked up with lights as countdown to their wedding begins; pics

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Although Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have given no confirmations about their wedding several clues are being dropped almost every day by their near and dear ones that are confirming their April 14 wedding. Recently, several pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's residence are going on viral on social media. The pictures show few workers putting up a bunch of decorative string lights on Ranbir's house. The house's exterior is still covered in scaffolding but lights are also being put.

Earlier in the day, Alia treated fans by unveiling a love-filled poster with her beau from their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The poster features Ranbir and Alia sharing an intimate moment. In the image, a bruised Ranbir can be seen holding Alia in his arms as both of them stand with their eyes closed and heads touching each other.

"Love and light," she captioned the post.

'Brahmastra' will release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Interestingly, it was the sets of 'Brahmastra' where Ranbir and Alia actually fell in love with each other. The two are expected to tie the knot on April 14, in Bandra. There will be mehendi and haldi functions as well, prior to the ceremony.