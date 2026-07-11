Ramayana trailer to premiere worldwide on July 24 as excitement builds for Ranbir Kapoor's epic | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

The countdown to Ramayana has officially begun. Days after the film's first glimpse generated massive buzz online, the makers have now announced that the official trailer will be released worldwide on July 24, 2026. For the past several days, the rumour mill were burning high on the Ramayana Part 1 trailer release date and now makers have made an official announcement on Saturday.

The first glimpse had introduced audiences to the scale and visual ambition of the project without revealing much of the story. The trailer is now expected to offer a better look at the film's world, its lead characters and the epic narrative that director Nitesh Tiwari is bringing to the big screen.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash headline the epic

Inspired by the ancient Indian epic, Ramayana brings together an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, while Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The film has been mounted on a massive scale and is expected to rely heavily on cutting-edge visual effects while staying true to the emotional essence of the timeless story.

Rama first look had created anticipation

On April 2, 2026, the makers gave the first look of Ramayana to the public, marking their introduction to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram for the first time. This beautifully designed teaser received overwhelming positive reactions from the fans through all forms of social media, with many admiring the scope, VFX, and cinematic nature of the film. The film was perceived as a fresh interpretation of the epic by the viewers while Ranbir's regal performance as Lord Ram proved to be one of the key subjects of discussion.

A two-part film set for a global IMAX release

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, the Academy Award-winning visual effects studio behind several international blockbusters, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Planned as a two-part cinematic event, the film will be released in IMAX across the world. Part One will be released in the cinemas on Diwali 2026, whereas Part Two is to be released in Diwali 2027.

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