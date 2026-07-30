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Ramayana Trailer LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's film asset out now

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

The official trailer for Ramayana Part 1 has been unveiled on Thursday, July 30. Follow our live coverage for every major update, from the trailer launch to reactions, cast details and key announcements.

Follow Ramayana trailer LIVE updates
Follow Ramayana trailer LIVE updates Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

One of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years, Ramayana, has taken over internet, since its trailer is out now. The film has remained in the spotlight ever since it was announced, thanks to its ambitious scale, star-studded cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and the promise of bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen.

Stay with us for live updates as we bring to you the biggest moments from the launch, key highlights from the trailer, first reactions from audiences and the film industry, along with updates on the cast, visuals, music, release plans and everything else.

 

 

Live updates :Ramayana Part 1 Trailer

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  • 6:06 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: Fans can't stop talking about the trailer

    Social media is buzzing with reactions as fans discuss Ranbir Kapoor's Ram, Sai Pallavi's Sita and Yash's Ravana in Ramayana Part 1 trailer.

  • 5:52 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: Who is Shridhar Raghavan, the writer behind the film?

    The screenplay for Ramayana has been adapted by Shridhar Raghavan, whose previous writing credits include Khakee, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, The Night Manager, Criminal Justice and C.I.D., according to IMDb. The film marks his first collaboration with director Nitesh Tiwari.

    Raghavan is also the younger brother of filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for directing films such as Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, Andhadhun and Merry Christmas.

  • 5:32 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: Why the trailer was unveiled at Brahma Muhurat?

    The makers timed the Ramayana trailer launch to the Brahma Muhurat, the pre-dawn period regarded as auspicious in the Hindu tradition. Producer Namit Malhotra had said the timing reflects the film's spiritual and cultural roots.

  • 5:15 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: Nitesh Tiwari on honouring the legacy of Ramayana

    Nitesh Tiwari, director of Ramayana, said, "The Ramayana is one of the greatest stories ever told, not because of its scale, but because of the timeless values it represents. As a filmmaker, I never felt the responsibility to make it universal, it already is. My responsibility has been to approach it with complete honesty, authenticity and reverence. Every creative decision we have made - from the writing and performances to the production design, music, visual effects and every frame on screen, has been guided by a single thought: to honour this extraordinary legacy with the dignity and respect it deserves while presenting it through the finest cinematic craftsmanship possible."

    The director further added, "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside some of the world's finest artists, technicians and storytellers in bringing this vision to life. I hope audiences everywhere experience not just the spectacle of Ramayana, but also the emotion, humanity, and timeless spirit that have allowed it to endure for thousands of years."

  • 5:14 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer news: Namit Malhotra on taking Ramayana to a global audience

    Namit Malhotra, producer of Ramayana, said, "The Ramayana is not just one of our greatest epics; it is part of how we live, celebrate and pass on our values from one generation to the next. Every year, Dussehra and Diwali remind us that its message continues to guide millions through the triumph of light over darkness and righteousness over evil. Very few stories continue to shape everyday life thousands of years after they were first told. The Ramayana does. Having spent much of my life working across the global film industry, I have always believed that India's greatest stories deserve to be experienced on the world's biggest stage."

    The producer further added, "Today, we finally have the artists, the technology, the craftsmanship and the collective ambition to present this extraordinary cultural legacy to audiences everywhere with the authenticity, scale and cinematic excellence it deserves. This is not simply the beginning of a film. It is the beginning of a journey to celebrate India's cultural richness with the world. India has always lived this story. It is now our privilege to share it with the world."

  • 5:04 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer news: Karan Johar shares Part 1 trailer

    Karan Johar and the official Instagram handle of Dharma Movies shared the trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 online. For those who don't know, Karan Johar's production house will be handling the North Indian distribution of Namil Malhotra's film. 

  • 4:58 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana LIVE updates: Trailer breakdown

    Ramayana: Part 1 trailer was released today at 4:15. Here's a trailer breakdown of Nitesh Tiwari's epic:

    Ranbir Kapoor begins vanvas as Yash's Ravana rises to power in Lanka

  • 4:56 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: Malayalam trailer is also here

    The Malayalam trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 is also out. Watch it here:

  • 4:54 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: Telugu trailer is out now

    Ramayana trailer has been released in several languages. The Telugu trailer of Part 1 is also out. Watch it here:

  • 4:51 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer update: The Tamil trailer is here

    The Tamil trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 is out now as well. Have a look at it here:

  • 4:46 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer launch: The trailer has been released in multiple languages

    The Ramayana: Part 1 trailer has been released in 5 languages. Watch the Kannada trailer here:

  • 4:29 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana Trailer Live Update: Trailer is out now

    Ramayan: Part 1 trailer is out now. Watch it here:

     

     

  • 3:54 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer latest updates: A project years in the making reaches a key milestone

    Development on Ramayana has taken several years, with filming spread across multiple schedules. The project has attracted attention for its cast, technical crew and international collaborations, making today's trailer launch one of the most closely watched moments in Indian cinema this year.

     

  • 3:53 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE updates: Makers have promised a large-scale cinematic spectacle

    Producer Namit Malhotra has repeatedly described Ramayana as a project designed for the big screen, with a strong emphasis on visual effects and world-building. The trailer is expected to indicate how the makers have approached the mythology while balancing scale with storytelling.

  • 3:53 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have teamed up for the score

    One of the film's biggest talking points has been its music. Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are collaborating on the soundtrack, marking the first time the two composers have worked together on a feature film. Their partnership has added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

  • 3:52 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer release LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead ambitious retelling

    Ramayana brings together Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has been mounted as a two-part adaptation of the ancient epic.

     

  • 3:52 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE: First full glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's epic will be out today

    Months after introducing audiences to the film through posters and an announcement video, the makers are now set to unveil the first full trailer of Ramayana. The footage is expected to offer a closer look at the film's scale, visual world and principal characters ahead of its theatrical release.

  • 3:47 AM (IST)Jul 30, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE updates: What time will the trailer release?

    The trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 will release today at 4:15 am.

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Ramayana Part 1 Ramayana Yash Ranbir Kapoor
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