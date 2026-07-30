Ramayana Trailer LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's film asset out now

One of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years, Ramayana, has taken over internet, since its trailer is out now. The film has remained in the spotlight ever since it was announced, thanks to its ambitious scale, star-studded cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and the promise of bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen.
Stay with us for live updates as we bring to you the biggest moments from the launch, key highlights from the trailer, first reactions from audiences and the film industry, along with updates on the cast, visuals, music, release plans and everything else.