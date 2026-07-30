Ramayana Trailer LIVE Updates: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's film asset out now

Namit Malhotra, producer of Ramayana, said, "The Ramayana is not just one of our greatest epics; it is part of how we live, celebrate and pass on our values from one generation to the next. Every year, Dussehra and Diwali remind us that its message continues to guide millions through the triumph of light over darkness and righteousness over evil. Very few stories continue to shape everyday life thousands of years after they were first told. The Ramayana does. Having spent much of my life working across the global film industry, I have always believed that India's greatest stories deserve to be experienced on the world's biggest stage."

The producer further added, "Today, we finally have the artists, the technology, the craftsmanship and the collective ambition to present this extraordinary cultural legacy to audiences everywhere with the authenticity, scale and cinematic excellence it deserves. This is not simply the beginning of a film. It is the beginning of a journey to celebrate India's cultural richness with the world. India has always lived this story. It is now our privilege to share it with the world."