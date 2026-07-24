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Ramayana trailer LIVE updates: All eyes on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi ahead of the grand unveiling

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

After months of anticipation, the first trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is finally here. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the launch event, along with the biggest announcements, memorable moments and the internet's first reactions.

Ramayana trailer will be out soon
Ramayana trailer will be out soon Image Source : TMDB
New Delhi:

The day fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, one of the most talked-about Indian films in recent years, unveils its first trailer today. With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portraying Mata Sita and Yash playing Ravana, expectations are sky-high. We're bringing you every key moment from the launch event as it unfolds, from the trailer reveal and cast appearances to the first reactions and all the major announcements.

Follow this Live blog for all the updates.

 

 

Live updates :Ramayana trailer LIVE updates

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  • 7:07 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer LIVE updates: When will the film release?

    Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, while Ramayana: Part 2 is slated to arrive on Diwali 2027.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer event LIVE: Who is directing and producing the film?

    The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer release updates: Who plays whom?

    Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Mata Sita, Yash essays Ravana, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Jul 24, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Ramayana trailer launch updates: When is the trailer released?

    The makers unveil the first official trailer today at a grand launch event, offering audiences their first extended look at the film.

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Ramayana Ramayana Part 1 Ranbir Kapoor Yash
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