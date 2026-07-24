Ramayana trailer LIVE updates: All eyes on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi ahead of the grand unveiling

New Delhi:

The day fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, one of the most talked-about Indian films in recent years, unveils its first trailer today. With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portraying Mata Sita and Yash playing Ravana, expectations are sky-high. We're bringing you every key moment from the launch event as it unfolds, from the trailer reveal and cast appearances to the first reactions and all the major announcements.

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