Ramayana trailer delayed: Will Ranbir Kapoor's film preview now release with Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

New Delhi:

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. A trailer launch event was recently held in India, and the trailer was also unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in the US. It was subsequently scheduled for an official online release on 24 July. Fans were eagerly waiting for it, but the release did not happen. Producer Namit Malhotra later shared an update explaining the decision.

But this has also ignited a new speculation. Let's find out what.

Producer Namit Malhotra's post

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra shared a post on Instagram announcing a collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The producer wrote, 'Today marks a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is coming true through our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Consequently, we will now launch our trailer globally at a later date. It will be a proud moment in the 100 plus years of Indian cinema when Ramayana is showcased to the entire world, much like a major global Hollywood film.'

He further wrote, 'This will open a door for people across the globe to discover the richness of our culture and stories. I thank all the fans and believers of Ramayana for helping make this possible. The youth of our country are our future. Let us all strive together to safeguard that future. Jai Hind.'

Will the trailer release alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Since Namit Malhotra mentioned the collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment in his post, speculation has begun over the trailer's new release plans. Some believe the Ramayana trailer could be released worldwide alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sony holds the distribution rights to the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer, leading to speculation that the Ramayana trailer could be attached to screenings of the film from July 31.

However, neither the makers nor Sony Pictures Entertainment have confirmed this. Namit Malhotra has also not announced a new release date for the trailer.

Fans disappointed by trailer postponement

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Ramayana expressed disappointment over the sudden postponement of the trailer. It was originally scheduled to be released online in India at 8 am on Friday. Following the announcement, several users reacted to Namit Malhotra's post, with comments such as, 'You are playing with our emotions. Release the trailer today.' Another user wrote, 'I didn't sleep all night waiting for the trailer,' while another commented, 'Show some professionalism.'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving during Diwali this year.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana trailer delayed for a grand global launch after Sony Pictures partnership