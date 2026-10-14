Ramayana second trailer to release tomorrow, makers tease new glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

The makers of Ramayana are preparing to take the Indian epic to audiences across the world, with Sony Pictures set to begin the film's international campaign ahead of the international trailer launch tomorrow. Filmmaker Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and Yash announced the campaign through a joint social media post, sharing a glimpse of one of India's greatest stories to a global audience.

The announcement reflects the team's ambition to present the timeless epic to viewers across different countries, including those who may be discovering the Ramayana for the first time. The post also expressed pride in bringing a story rooted in India's cultural heritage to the world on the scale of a global cinematic event.

'From India, to the world': Makers share their vision

The announcement was shared through a carousel of six images carrying the message in English, followed by versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The multilingual presentation extends the announcement across audiences and highlights the film's pan-Indian reach ahead of its international trailer launch.

The post began by recalling the team's original ambition behind the project and how the upcoming launch marks another step towards fulfilling that vision. The post reads, "When we set out to make Ramayana, our dream was always to take one of India's greatest stories to the world. Tomorrow, that dream takes another big step forward. Sony Pictures begins its international campaign for Ramayana, introducing this timeless story to audiences across the globe, many of whom will be discovering it for the very first time. For a film born in India to be presented to the world on the scale of a global cinematic event is something we as Indians are incredibly proud of. Our truth. Our history. From India, to the world. Jai Shri Ram"

Ramayana cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana

The film brings together a prominent cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, Rocking Star Yash appearing as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The project is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic.

Ramayana release date and distribution details

The first part of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film will release across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with IMAX screenings planned. Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

With the international campaign beginning ahead of the trailer launch, the makers are positioning Ramayana for audiences beyond India while retaining its connection to the country's cultural and storytelling heritage.

Also read:

Ranbir Kapoor as Ram bows before Arun Govil's Dashrath in new Ramayana posters; performs asthi visarjan