Ramayana's overseas bookings hit a milestone, but can Ranbir Kapoor's epic match Dhurandhar 2's opening?

Anticipation for Ramayana: Part One has been building for months, with the mythological epic's scale and star-studded cast making it one of the year's most closely watched Indian releases. Now, with the film nearing its theatrical debut, attention has shifted to the numbers. Its overseas advance sales have crossed a major milestone, while bookings in India are gathering pace. The early figures have also brought an inevitable comparison with Dhurandhar 2, which set a high benchmark with its opening.

Ramayana: Part One advance box office collection

The box-office conversation around Ramayana: Part One is gathering pace even before the film reaches cinemas. The mythological epic has crossed $3.5 million (Rs 30.8 crore) in overseas advance sales, according to Sacnilk’s October 31 report. North American premiere bookings have also moved past the $1 million (Rs 8.8 crore) mark, giving the film an encouraging start in the international market.

The November 4 paid premieres in the US have reportedly collected $944,863 (around Rs 8.31 crore) from 43,666 tickets across 2,291 shows at 860 locations. The average ticket price is approximately $21.64 (around Rs 1,904).

Including Canada, North American premiere pre-sales have reached approximately $1.065 million (Rs 9.37 crore). The report puts North American opening-day sales, including premieres, at $1.43 million (Rs 12.58 crore), while bookings through the first weekend have reached $2.66 million (Rs 23.41 crore).

The total overseas advance sales across all available dates are estimated at more than $3.5 million (Rs 30.8 crore). Sacnilk also notes that the film has moved ahead of Baahubali 2 in terms of its reported US premiere ticket sales, with 43,666 tickets sold. The comparison offers an indication of early demand, although the number of shows, booking days and locations can vary between releases.

India advance sales and opening-day expectations

The domestic numbers are beginning to take shape as well. Sacnilk’s October 30 report stated that Ramayana: Part One had sold approximately 3.48 lakh tickets for its opening day across 7,043 shows. The gross advance collection stood at Rs 17.56 crore, including blocked seats, and Rs 14.68 crore without them.

Hindi accounts for around 83% of the reported total, while the Kannada version has contributed approximately Rs 2.23 crore. Telugu and Tamil bookings were yet to gain pace at the time of the report, with several single-screen theatres also yet to open their advance sales.

The film added around Rs 1.50 crore in gross advance bookings over the preceding 24 hours, according to the report. Sacnilk suggested that if opening-day advance sales close in the Rs 40-45 crore range, the film could collect around Rs 75 crore net in India on its first day. Paid previews, if held on November 4, could contribute another Rs 10-15 crore net.

The trade estimates quoted in the report place the opening-day collection in the Rs 65-75 crore net range. Its prediction table gives a wider window, with Rs 65 crore as the low estimate, Rs 85 crore as the expected figure and Rs 105 crore as the high estimate.

Can Ramayana match Dhurandhar 2?

The comparison with Dhurandhar 2 is now part of the conversation around the film. Sacnilk's report notes that the latter opened to more than Rs 100 crore net in India, in addition to around Rs 43 crore net from paid previews. For Ramayana: Part One, the projected first weekend is between Rs 175 crore and Rs 350 crore net, with Rs 240 crore listed as the expected figure.

The festive calendar could help sustain footfalls beyond the opening day. Dhanteras falls on Friday, Choti Diwali on Saturday and Lakshmi Puja on Sunday. Sacnilk estimates that the first four days could bring in Rs 225-240 crore net in India in the expected scenario. The following Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj holidays could provide another boost, taking the six-day total towards Rs 400 crore.

The overseas projections are equally ambitious. The report points to an opening weekend of more than $20 million (Rs 176 crore), with $25 million (Rs 220 crore) possible if additional markets perform strongly. That would put the film in the conversation with Dhurandhar 2 and Jawan, both of which recorded overseas opening weekends of around $21 million (Rs 184.8 crore). The Middle East could be an important market, although advance bookings there had not opened at the time of the report.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026. Its overseas advance sales have given it a strong start, but the final booking figures and audience response will determine how close it gets to the ambitious opening projections.

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