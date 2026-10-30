Ramayana Runtime: Ranbir Kapoor's film is among Bollywood's longest, but makers may have a surprise at the end

There is considerable buzz around Ramayana ahead of its release, with the film’s ensemble cast actively participating in its large-scale promotional campaign. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya. Amid the growing anticipation, a key detail about the film’s runtime has now emerged, giving audiences another update about the ambitious project.

How long will the film be?

The film received its censor certificate on October 30, 2026. The Hindi version of Ramayana has been granted a 'U' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Notably, the film has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes, meaning audiences will need to set aside over three hours to watch Ramayana on the big screen.

Following the recent superhit film Dhurandhar 2, which had a runtime of 3 hours and 49 minutes, Ramayana now joins the ranks of longer Bollywood films. Significantly, despite its substantial length, the story will continue in a second instalment, as the film is set to be released in two parts.

What will be special about the post-credits scene?

Along with the film's duration and censor certification, there is also keen interest among audiences regarding its post-credits scene. Reports suggest that the scene might offer a glimpse into the next instalment of the film.

Some reports also indicate that the much-awaited look of Hanuman could be revealed during the post-credits scene. Audiences will therefore be keen to see what unfolds after the film concludes.

When will the film be released?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been produced under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana: Part One is set to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Meanwhile, the next instalment of the film is expected to be released around Diwali the following year.

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