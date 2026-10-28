Ramayana Part 1 LA premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash grace red carpet with team; videos go viral

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana Part 1, titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, held its grand premiere in Los Angeles. The film's lead cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, along with the team, graced the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra also attended the grand premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which began at 7 am IST on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash turn heads at Ramayana premiere

For the grand premiere, Ranbir Kapoor, who essays the role of Lord Rama, was seen wearing a shimmery silver bandhgala. Sai Pallavi opted for a red saree, while Yash, who portrays the demon king Ravana, arrived in a black ensemble.

(Image Source : AP)Ranbir Kapoor at the Ramayana LA premiere.

Yash, who plays Ravana, was seen in an all-black ensemble, completing his look with black sunglasses. His wife, Radhika Pandit, opted for a green-and-gold silk saree.

(Image Source : AP)Yash at the Ramayana LA premiere.

Sai Pallavi, who plays Maa Sita, was seen in a red saree and looked elegant in a minimal look. She kept her hair loose and accessorised her outfit with jewellery.

(Image Source : AP)Sai Pallavi at the Ramayana LA premiere.

The lead trio posed for the cameras and greeted fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them. Several videos showing the Ramayana: Rise of a Legend screening hall filled with attendees have also surfaced on social media. Take a look below.

Several celebrities, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Rohini Iyer, Benji Kelly and Gisella Marengo, joined the lead cast and crew at the premiere.

When will Ramayana be released?

Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali. The film features an ensemble cast which features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana.

It also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Anupam Kher as Jatayu and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Notably, the film is co-produced by Namit Malhotra’s production banner Prime Focus and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The second part in the franchise, Ramayana Part 2, will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

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