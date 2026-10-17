Ramayana Rise of a Legend BTS video shows Sai Pallavi as warrior Sita, makers say 10,000 technicians on board

Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is gearing up for its grand release on November 5, coinciding with Diwali. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash as Lord Ram, Sita and Ravana, respectively, the film has been generating interest with new glimpses and behind-the-scenes footage.

Recently, the makers released the film's second English trailer online in six different languages. A day later, they unveiled a new BTS video featuring director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and producer Namit Malhotra discussing the film. The video also offered a new glimpse of Sai Pallavi's character, Sita, in a warrior avatar, catching viewers' attention.

Ramayana Rise of a Legend BTS video shows new glimpses of Sai Pallavi as warrior Sita

In the new footage, Sai Pallavi's Sita is seen fighting demons in a warrior-like avatar. The promo also offers a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, standing on a mountain as the sun rises. The video then shifts to Yash's Ravana, who is seen performing the tandav in front of a large statue of Lord Shiva.

Ramayana Rise of a Legend is scheduled to hit worldwide theatres on November 5, 2026.

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