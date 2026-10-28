Ramayana post-credit scene teases Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, fans can't keep calm

Buzz around Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has grown after its Los Angeles premiere on October 28, with several social media posts drawing attention to a possible tease of Lord Hanuman played by Sunny Deol. The film is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5.

Sunny Deol's post-credit scene in Ramayana

A user who attended or watched the LA premiere of Ramayana has claimed that the film includes a post-credit scene hinting at a much-awaited character. Sharing the revelation online, the user wrote, "Yes, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene. And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you've all been anticipating. You know who I'm talkin' about. Can't wait for the sequel in 2028. #Ramayana"

Another user on X penned, "No mixed response from Sunny Deol fans . They are eagerly waiting to see Sunny Paji as Lord Hanuman on nov 5th."

A third user quipped, "Sunny Deol as Hanuman is the bomb at the end that will send people reestles out of theatres."

Another user wrote: "The sole reason for many to go and watch the movie would be to see Yash as Ravan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Expecting good music, lyrics, and convincible protrayal of Ram by Ranbir is like inviting frustration."

Why is Sunny Deol not in Ramayana Part 1?

At a special event held in Delhi on July 18, 2026, to launch the Ramayana trailer, Sunny Deol spoke about his role as Lord Hanuman. During the event, Sunny revealed that he had completed only a small portion of his work on the film and still had a considerable amount left to do. His comments also fuelled speculation that the first instalment could conclude with Lord Rama's vanvaas.

"I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go," he said. Speaking about the opportunity to portray Lord Hanuman, the actor expressed gratitude and acknowledged the challenges of bringing the revered character to life. "I would like to thank Waheguruji for giving me the opportunity to play Hanuman Ji. I feel truly blessed to be a part of this journey. Hanuman Ji’s character is not easy to portray, but it is going to be a great experience because he is innocent, strong and powerful. Most importantly, we need everyone's blessings as we have taken on such a big project," he added.

All about Ramayana's release

The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Anupam Kher is part of the project as well, voicing Jatayu, the mythical bird who gives his life while trying to rescue Sita from Ravana.

Nitesh Tiwari has directed the epic, which is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios alongside DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, the first instalment will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the second part scheduled for Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.

Also read:

Ramayana Part 1 first reviews out: Here's what audiences in LA are saying about Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film