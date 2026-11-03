Ramayana Part 3 possible? Namit Malhotra's viral video sparks buzz; Ranbir may have leaked plans

The possibility of a third instalment of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has emerged after producer Namit Malhotra revealed that the makers could revisit their original plan depending on how audiences respond to the first two films. While the ambitious adaptation is currently being made as a two-part project, his latest comments have raised questions about whether the epic could eventually become a trilogy.

Speaking during an interview in London, Namit revealed that Ramayana was initially planned as a three-part film series before the team decided to tell the story across two instalments. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of expanding the project in the future. According to him, the decision will depend largely on audience feedback once viewers have watched the films.

Namit Malhotra on the possibility of Ramayana Part 3

During the conversation, Namit explained that the makers would first want audiences to experience the films before considering any changes to their plans. He also clarified that filming is still underway and that he would not reveal anything that could give away details of the story.

He said, "So we started out with the film; we were making it in 3 parts, then we settled on 2. We are still in the middle of filming, so I am not going to give any spoilers or anything."

The producer further explained that the team would assess audience reactions and feedback before sitting down to discuss whether anything needed to be added or removed. He added that the future direction would depend on how the world receives the films and what audiences take away from them.

Ranbir's video is also going viral

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm regarding the film. During this, he mentioned that he has completed approximately 50 per cent of the shooting for the second part of Ramayana. In the same conversation, while referring to a third instalment, he remarked that if a third part were to be made... The phrase "if Part 3 happens," used by Ranbir, caught everyone's attention.

Ramayana is currently planned as a two-part film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is being mounted on a grand scale, with international technical talent and extensive visual effects. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

For now, there is no official confirmation of Ramayana Part 3. However, Namit's comments suggest that the original three-part vision has not been completely ruled out. If the first two films receive the response the makers are hoping for, audiences could see the team revisit the possibility of extending the epic into a trilogy.

Also Read:

The moment Ravana says 'Bhiksham Dehi': Ramayana makers unveil new glimpses of 'Daughter of Earth' Maa Sita