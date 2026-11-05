Ramayana Part 1 X Review: Here's what the internet is saying Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's film

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Part 1 has been released with houseful shows running across the country. First-day, first-week shows have almost come to an end, and the audience has filled social media with their opinion of the film. The film is backed by Namit Malhotra and helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ramayana X reviews

Social media users are mostly heaping praise on Ramayana: Part 1. A user commented, "Peak Cinema! Worth every single penny. Go watch it, folks! You're about to witness nothing short of greatness. INDRA vs RAVANA was an absolute cinematic madness! NITISH LORD YOU HAVE COOKED."

Another wrote, "These are 3d visuals So they will be blurred while capturing with mobile Trust me #Yash portrayal of Ravana is MIND BLOWING He is just Aura farming the whole movie."

A third user posted, "#RamayanaMovie Beautiful visuals. Wonderful Performances throughout. Even it's a well known story - on screen visuals hooked me throughout. Expected a lot of drama and emotions but felt that emotional connect is not totally established well, though it works in parts."

A fourth user quipped, "Just watched the movie... Fantastic, mind boggling, extravagant epic movie... This movie is going to break records... Loved every bit of this movie...eagerly waiting for the next part #RamayanaMovie #RamayanaPart1 #RamayanaReview #RamayanaRiseOfALegend #RamayanaOnNov5th."

Here are some other posts:

Ramayana: Cast and release date

Nitesh Tiwari is directing Ramayana, with Namit Malhotra backing the ambitious two-part project. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The makers have planned a two-part theatrical release. While the first instalment released on November 5, 2026, the sequel is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027. However, the same might be delayed to Diwali 2028. An official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

The film is being produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It will be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also be screened in IMAX formats.

Sony Pictures is handling the film's international distribution, except in India. Dharma Productions will oversee its distribution across the Hindi-speaking market.

Also read:

Ramayana Part 1 Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir, Yash's film hits theatres; early reactions, box office updates