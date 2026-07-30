Ramayana Part 1 trailer X reactions pour in: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash impress the internet?

New Delhi:

The much-awaited Ramayana Part 1 trailer is finally here, and fans have been quick to share their reactions on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). From Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita to Yash's Ravana, viewers have praised the visuals, performances and grand scale of the mythological epic.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, Yash as Ravana and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, among others. Read on to find out whether the trailer managed to impress the audience.

Ramayana Part 1 trailer X reactions

So far, the Ramayana Part 1 trailer has received mixed reactions. However, many people on X have praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's action-packed sequences, with some calling the visuals "impressive". One user particularly lauded the sequence featuring Yash's Ravana and Jatayu, saying it gave him "goosebumps".

His X post read, "WHAT A SEQUENCE That Ramayana trailer just gave me goosebumps! This is what a true epic looks like grand, majestic, and larger than life. EPIC in the boldest letters FDFS is locked! Can't miss this on the big screen (sic)."

On the other hand, some users pointed out the trailer’s colour grading. One user wrote, "The theatre clip of Ramayana trailer looks so good YouTube messed up the color grading."

See more Ramayana Part 1 X reactions below:

Ramayana Part 1 trailer released during Brahma Muhurat

The much-awaited trailer of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana was unveiled by the makers at 4:15 am on Thursday, July 30, 2026, during Brahma Muhurat, considered an auspicious pre-dawn period in Hindu tradition. Before its official release, the trailer was screened for select media in New Delhi and showcased at San Diego Comic-Con.

What's inside Ramayana Part 1 trailer?

The Ramayana Part 1 trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor's Rama, Sai Pallavi's Sita and Yash’s Ravana, while offering glimpses of their journeys. From Rama's training and Sita choosing to accompany him into exile, as well as Surpanakha's introduction and Sita's abduction by Ravana. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, "The Ramayana Trailer. This is where the EPIC BEGINS."

The Ramayana Part 1 trailer was released in five Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Also Read:

Why is Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman not in the Ramayana trailer? Here's what the actor reveals about his role