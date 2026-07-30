Ramayana Part 1 trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor begins vanvas as Yash's Ravana rises to power in Lanka

New Delhi:

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Part 1 is finally here. As promised, at exactly 4.15 am IST (Brahma Muhurat), the newly released trailer shows how Yash's Ravana took over Lanka as its "naya raja" (new ruler), while Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama's early journey, his departure for vanvas with Maa Sita and Lakshmana, constitute major portions of the trailer.

Ramayana Part 1 trailer out

The trailer opens with a glimpse of Yash's Ravana, who is shown taking control of Lanka. His brief appearance is packed with intensity, hinting at the power and menace the character will bring to the big screen.

The makers then offer a look at Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama during his training years. Several sequences showcase his discipline, archery skills and mastery over the bow and arrow, setting up his journey before destiny calls.

Sai Pallavi makes her first appearance as Maa Sita, and one of the emotional moments in the trailer shows her choosing to accompany Rama into exile. The scene highlights Sita's unwavering resolve to stand by her husband as the trio prepare to leave Ayodhya. Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshmana, is introduced as Rama's fiercely loyal younger brother.

The trailer also gives viewers their first look at Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. While their screen time is limited, both characters appear at pivotal moments, teasing the conflicts that shape the epic. Another striking visual features Sita aboard Ravana's Pushpak Viman, offering a glimpse of one of the story's most defining moments and setting the stage for the events that will unfold in the sequel.

The emotional weight of the trailer is carried further by Arun Govil's King Dasharath. One heartbreaking sequence shows the ageing king devastated as Rama departs for exile, unable to bear the separation from his beloved son.

One of the trailer's most poignant moments sees Ranbir Kapoor's Rama leaving Ayodhya in a chariot to begin his vanvas. The farewell is filled with emotion as Rama, Sita and Lakshman bid goodbye to their home and embark on the journey that changes the course of the epic. Going by the trailer, Ramayana: Part 1 appears to conclude with Rama, Sita and Lakshman setting out for their 14-year exile, laying the foundation for the larger battle between Rama and Ravana that is expected to unfold in the second instalment. Watch it here:

When will Ramayana Part 1 release?

Backed by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 marks the beginning of an ambitious two-film adaptation of Valmiki's epic. The first chapter is set to hit theatres worldwide on Diwali 2026, while the sequel is already in production and is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

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