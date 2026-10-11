Ramayana Part 1 to release worldwide on November 5, India release now matches overseas

The makers of Ramayana have announced that Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with the Indian release now aligned with its overseas debut. The film was earlier scheduled to release in India on November 8, three days after its international release. The announcement came on the first day of Navratri, with the makers unveiling a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana.

The poster carries the message, “Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai,” marking the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign around its release.

Ramayana Part 1 to arrive in India and overseas on the same day

With the revised schedule, audiences in India will now be able to watch the film on November 5, alongside viewers in overseas markets. The makers have also confirmed that advance bookings will open on Dussehra.

Sharing the announcement on social media, the team wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra.”

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash feature in new poster

The newly released poster places Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in the foreground as Rama, Sita and Lakshman, while Yash's Ravana towers over them. The detailed costumes and grand setting offer another look at the scale of the two-part epic.

Directed by Dangal-fame director Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dhashrath and Lara Dutta as Kaikayi. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the role of Shurpanakha. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Part 1 and 2 will release in 5 languages

Part 1 will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with screenings planned in IMAX and other premium formats. Sony Pictures will handle worldwide distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. Part 2 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2027.

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Ranbir Kapoor as Ram bows before Arun Govil's Dashrath in new Ramayana posters; performs asthi visarjan