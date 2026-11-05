Ramayana Part 1 Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir, Yash's film hits theatres; early reactions, box office updates

Karan Johar posted a long review of Ramayana Part 1 on Instagram. It can be read: "RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity…. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!!"

It further read, "To @iamnamitmalhotra all I have to say is that you have deeply INSPIRED me to be brave , to be audacious and to stand for the most essential ingredient of a creator…. CONVICTION!! @niteshtiwari22 … Sir… so much love and respect for your immaculate craft and solid confidence to tell a simple story so simply and yet soo solidly…. Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles … without and frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you my dearest friend are a gifted artist and beyond….you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram… your eyes do alll the heavy lifting… its your most challenging role ever and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION…. Sai… you are divine, sublime and so so beautifully convincing in your portrayal of Sita Ma... @saipallavi.senthamarai …. The agency of the portrayal is so heartening and you made me believe in the power of your sacrifice and unconditional love … so brilliant! AND @thenameisyash you are so so MESMERISING and POWERFULL!!! Each and every time you appear on screen you command attention and applause …. Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!!"

"Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices …. Outstanding! Ravi Dubey @ravidubey2312 is so BRILLIANT as LAXMAN! The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness ( both internal and external ) moved me and made me smile wide…. To every actor ( terrific ensemble) … to every technician… to each and every team member of this EPIC!!! Huge congratulations !!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can," it concluded.