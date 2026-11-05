Ramayana Part 1 Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir, Yash's film hits theatres; early reactions, box office updates

The much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1 has finally arrived in cinemas, bringing Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic to the big screen. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. With audiences gearing up to experience the mythological spectacle, attention is on the performances, visual effects, music and storytelling. How has Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama been received? What are viewers saying about Yash as Ravana? Follow this live blog for the latest audience reactions, first-day first-show reviews, celebrity responses, social media buzz and box office updates from Ramayana: Part 1.