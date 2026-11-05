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Ramayana Part 1 Release LIVE Updates: Ranbir, Yash's film hits theatres; early reactions, box office updates

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's much-awaited mythological epic has arrived in theatres on November 5. Follow live updates on first-day audience reactions, celebrity reviews, cast performances, social media buzz and box office collections.

Ramayana: Part 1 released on November 5
Ramayana: Part 1 released on November 5 Image Source : Instagram/World of Ramayana

The much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1 has finally arrived in cinemas, bringing Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Indian epic to the big screen. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. With audiences gearing up to experience the mythological spectacle, attention is on the performances, visual effects, music and storytelling. How has Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama been received? What are viewers saying about Yash as Ravana? Follow this live blog for the latest audience reactions, first-day first-show reviews, celebrity responses, social media buzz and box office updates from Ramayana: Part 1.

 

Live updates :Ramayana Part 1 release

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  • 11:15 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Lara Dutta on playing Kaikayi in Ramayana, the 'misunderstood women in history'

    Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, King Dasharath's wife in Ramayana: Part 1. She shared photos from Ramayana screen tests and script readings. The note read: "What began many years ago as a fervent wish… to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself… something woven into the very fabric of our being. And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity. What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity… her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse."

    "A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take. I am humbled. I am deeply grateful. Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition. Jai Shree Ram," the note further read.

    "My heartfelt gratitude to @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity. And to my incredible cast and crew… my deepest respect, love and gratitude. It is a privilege to walk this journey with you. I miss my father tremendously today and wish he was here with me to see this. Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt and carried within us. This is one such story," the note concluded.

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Raghav Juyal to play Meghnad

    Raghav Juyal makes a striking appearance as Ravana's son Meghnad, also known as Indrajit, in Ramayana Part 1. Though his screen time is limited in the first instalment, his fierce avatar offers a glimpse of Lanka's formidable warrior. The character is expected to play a much bigger role in the second part of Nitesh Tiwari's epic.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Where will Ramayana Part 1 release after its theatrical run?

    Ramayana Part 1 will be released on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run. The film was released on November 5.

     

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Karan Johar reviews Ramayana Part 1; has a special message for Ranbir Kapoor

    Karan Johar posted a long review of Ramayana Part 1 on Instagram. It can be read: "RAMAYANA ….. a story immersed in our cultural veins… a story generations have grown up on… a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity…. You have read it, seen it, told it… and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana…. All of us can dream it… they actually went out and achieved it!!!!"

    It further read, "To @iamnamitmalhotra all I have to say is that you have deeply INSPIRED me to be brave , to be audacious and to stand for the most essential ingredient of a creator…. CONVICTION!! @niteshtiwari22 … Sir… so much love and respect for your immaculate craft and solid confidence to tell a simple story so simply and yet soo solidly…. Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles … without and frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you my dearest friend are a gifted artist and beyond….you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram… your eyes do alll the heavy lifting… its your most challenging role ever and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION…. Sai… you are divine, sublime and so so beautifully convincing in your portrayal of Sita Ma... @saipallavi.senthamarai …. The agency of the portrayal is so heartening and you made me believe in the power of your sacrifice and unconditional love … so brilliant! AND @thenameisyash you are so so MESMERISING and POWERFULL!!! Each and every time you appear on screen you command attention and applause …. Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!!"

    "Special mention to the applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices …. Outstanding! Ravi Dubey @ravidubey2312 is so BRILLIANT as LAXMAN! The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness ( both internal and external ) moved me and made me smile wide…. To every actor ( terrific ensemble) … to every technician… to each and every team member of this EPIC!!! Huge congratulations !!!! Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can," it concluded.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Lord Hanuman teased in Ramayana Part 1

    Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana Part 1. The same was teased at the end of Namit Malhotra's film.

  • 9:18 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Ramayana Part 1 movie review out

    The review of Ramayana Part 1 is now out. India TV rated the film 4/5 stars. An excerpt from our review read: "The biggest attraction of Ramayana is its technical scale. The production design, cinematography, visual effects and background score come together to create a world that transports viewers to another era. The grandeur of Ayodhya, the beauty of Mithila, the palaces of Lanka, the forests and the battle sequences add richness to the film's visual canvas. Each location has its own identity. Lanka represents gold, power and wealth, while Ayodhya reflects discipline, culture and peace." Read the full review here.

     

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaborate for Ramayana

    One of the major talking points surrounding Ramayana: Part One is its musical collaboration between Oscar-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The duo has come together to create the musical world of the ambitious two-part cinematic adaptation.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Ramayana Part 1 releases in theatres today

    Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana: Part One has arrived in cinemas worldwide on November 5. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film brings the timeless Indian epic to the big screen. Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey also feature in key roles.

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