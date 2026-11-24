Namit Malhotra-backed and director Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has added another international milestone to its journey. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has secured a place on two technical shortlists for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards. The film is in contention in the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design categories.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the shortlisted films on Monday. The Indian epic will compete with several high-profile Hollywood productions, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.

Ramayana joins The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three on technical shortlists

Titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets, the film has earned recognition for its technical work. Dan Glass has been credited for its visual effects. Making it to two craft categories is a notable achievement for the Indian production, especially as it shares the space with some of Hollywood's biggest upcoming films.

32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards: Best Visual Effects shortlist

Coyote vs. Acme (Ketchup Entertainment)

Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

The End of Oak Street (Warner Bros.)

Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Resident Evil (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Sheep Detectives (Amazon MGM Studios)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Werwulf (Focus Features)

Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards: Best Stunt Design shortlist

Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

The Furious (Lionsgate)

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (Netflix)

Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

Hope (Neon)

Jackass: Best and Last (Paramount Pictures)

The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Resident Evil (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Werwulf (Focus Features)

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Amazon MGM Studios)

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has emerged as the biggest contender so far, with appearances in 11 of the 12 technical categories. Dune: Part Three and the Spanish-language film La Bola Negra have received eight mentions each. Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus Zero and Laika's animated feature Wildwood have secured seven mentions apiece.

Critics Choice Awards 2027: When will the nominations be announced?

The shortlisted films are yet to make it to the final nominations. A special nominating committee will now select 59 films for 144 nomination spots across 12 technical categories. These include cinematography, editing, production design, costume design, hair and makeup, visual effects, sound, original score, original song, casting, ensemble and stunt design.

The final nominations will be announced on December 4. Six films will compete in each technical category.

The 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 3, 2027, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Comedian Janelle James will host the event, which will be broadcast live.

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