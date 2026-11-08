Ramayana Part 1 makers warn against online leak of theatre footage, cite Bombay HC order

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have issued a warning against people recording the film inside cinema halls and circulating unauthorised clips on social media. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has been performing well at the box office since its release. The production team has now made it clear that those involved in recording or sharing footage will face strict legal action.

Namit Malhotra's team issues strong statement against unauthorised circulation of clips

The makers shared a statement on their official social media account, informing audiences about the unauthorised circulation of footage from the film. They also referred to recent orders passed by the Bombay High Court and warned that violations would invite criminal, civil and contempt proceedings.

"It has come to our attention that unauthorised footage of “Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana” is being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media and messaging platforms (sic)," the statement read.

The team further pointed out that the Bombay High Court had passed orders on November 2 and November 6, 2026, in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026. The orders restrain both identified and unidentified individuals from recording, uploading, sharing or communicating any part of the film without authorisation.

"The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court," the statement added.

The makers have also asked people to remove any unauthorised clips that may have already been uploaded. They warned that offenders would be reported to the relevant authorities and social media platforms.

"All persons are strictly directed to refrain from recording, posting or sharing any such content and to delete anything already posted. Offenders will be reported to the authorities and platforms and will face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings, without further notice. All rights reserved", the post concluded.

Ramayana: Part 1 cast and release details

Released on November 5, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Indira Krishna, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Sonal Jha, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles.

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