Ramayana Part 1 introduces Raghav Juyal as Ravana's son Meghnad, his bigger role awaits in Part 2

The battle between Lord Rama and Ravana is one of the most significant chapters of the Ramayana. But the epic is also shaped by several powerful characters who play crucial roles in the conflict. One of them is Ravana's son Meghnad, also known as Indrajit. A formidable warrior with extraordinary combat skills and magical powers, he is considered one of Lanka's strongest fighters.

In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Raghav Juyal steps into the shoes of Meghnad. Although his appearance in the first instalment is limited, the actor has already caught attention with his fierce transformation. His character is expected to have a more prominent role in the second part, which will explore the war between Rama and Ravana.

Raghav Juyal is Meghnad in Ramayana

Raghav's first appearance as Meghnad offers a glimpse of the character's fierce personality. He appears towards the climax scene of Ramayana Part 1. Dressed in black, the actor is seen performing a grand yagna. He has no dialogues in the first part, but his expressions and actions establish Meghnad as a powerful figure. Even with limited screen time, Raghav manages to make his presence felt.

Meghnad's character brings another dimension to Ravana's side of the story. He is known for his courage, aggression, loyalty towards his father and immense confidence in his abilities. His presence adds to Lanka's military strength and makes him a formidable opponent for Rama's army.

In the film, Jatayu introduces Meghnad's character. Before breathing his last, he warns Lord Rama about the warrior's strength, describing him as someone as powerful as Ravana.

Why Raghav Juyal's role is important in Ramayana: Part 2

Meghnad is an important part of the larger conflict between Rama and Ravana. His fighting abilities and loyalty to Lanka's king make him a key warrior in the battle ahead. Born Meghnad (roar of the clouds), he later gets the title of Indrajeet after defeating Indra, the king of the celestial gods.

While the first part introduces the character, his larger contribution to the war is expected to unfold in the sequel. The second instalment will take the story towards the confrontation between Rama and Ravana, giving Meghnad's character more room to develop.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. With these central characters driving the narrative, Meghnad's presence adds another layer to the story of Lanka and its warriors.

From Dance India Dance to Ramayana: Raghav Juyal's journey

Raghav's journey in the entertainment industry began with dance. Born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, he became popular for his distinctive slow-motion dance style and unusual stage presence. His participation in the reality show Dance India Dance brought him recognition across the country.

He gradually moved from dance and television to films. Raghav appeared in projects such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

His performance in Kill marked an important turn in his acting career. The actor impressed audiences with his intense and dangerous portrayal, revealing a completely different side of his talent. He later appeared in Gyaarah Gyaarah and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, further expanding his range.

Now, Ramayana allows Raghav to explore the world of mythology. His appearance as Meghnad in the first part offers just a glimpse of what is to come.

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