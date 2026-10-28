Ramayana Part 1 first reviews out: Here's what audiences in LA are saying about Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has received a positive response following its premiere in Los Angeles on October 28. Viewers have taken to social media to share their reactions, praising the film's visuals, performances and grand scale.

Ramayana Part 1 early reviews out

The film's visual effects and background score have caught the attention of audiences in LA. Several viewers have also appreciated its portrayal of the revered epic. Sai Pallavi has drawn praise for her grace, expressions and screen presence. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have also received appreciation for their performances.

Audiences have described the film as a “grand spectacle” and called it one of the year's most immersive cinematic experiences. Some viewers believe the project could help Indian cinema reach a wider global audience.

One of the most viral reactions are: "RAMAYANA has One of THE BEST CG CHARACTERS in this GENRE” Ranbir Kapoor Graces the screen, He is sublime, every time he comes there is a feeling of Woooooo. Yash is Magnetic and is Brutal, He carries an Aura. Most immersive Cinematic Experience of 2026."

Another X post read: "One more blockbuster review for r Ramayana Extremely special and wont be forgotten."

Here are some other early reviews for Ramayana:

Ramayana: Cast and story

The film brings the story of the Hindu epic Ramayana to the big screen. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman and Ravi Dubey appearing as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. DNEG has won eight Academy Awards for its work in visual effects.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing in India?

Planned as a two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana will release its first instalment worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be available in IMAX.

Sony Pictures is handling international distribution, excluding India. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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