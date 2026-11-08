Ramayana Part 1 Day 4 box office: Ranbir, Yash's film crosses Rs 200 crore after big boost on Choti Diwali

Ramayana Part 1 has continued its theatrical run with a steady response from audiences across different languages. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film has witnessed fluctuations in its daily collections since opening in theatres.

After a strong Saturday that saw a significant rise in earnings, the film's Sunday collections are being counted as Diwali progresses. Namit Malhotra's film has maintained its momentum at the box office and crossed an important milestone in its India theatrical run. Here's a look at the latest figures.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 4 box office collection, as per early estimates

Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 37 crore net in India on Day 4, Sunday, November 8, according to live estimates on trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an India gross collection of Rs 43.66 crore, with an overall occupancy of 35.6% across 15,375 shows.

The film had opened with Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross on Thursday, November 5. Its collections dropped by 25.9% on Friday, taking the Day 2 net earnings to Rs 48.05 crore and gross collection to Rs 57.30 crore. However, Saturday brought a strong recovery, with the film earning Rs 69.80 crore net and Rs 83.45 crore gross. This marked a 45.3% jump from the previous day.

With its Day 4 earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 219.70 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 261.91 crore. Across its first four days, Ramayana Part 1 has recorded a total of 87,587 shows.

Ramayana Part 1 language-wise box office collection on Day 4

The Hindi version contributed the largest share of the film's Day 4 earnings. It collected Rs 25.36 crore net from 12,947 shows, with an occupancy of 29.4%.

The Kannada version earned Rs 5.26 crore from 695 shows and recorded 73.2% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Telugu version collected Rs 4.26 crore from 1,181 shows, with occupancy standing at 59.4%.

The Tamil version brought in Rs 2.12 crore from 552 shows. It recorded an occupancy of 83.1%, the highest among the languages listed in the Day 4 report.

The Day 4 figures are live estimates based on 15,375 shows tracked so far. The final Sunday collections are expected to be reported later in the night.

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