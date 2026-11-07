Ramayana Part 1 Day 3 box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film crosses Rs 150 crore in India

Ramayana Part 1 was released on November 5, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash leading the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the epic. The film has opened across multiple languages and is witnessing varied audience turnout in different regions. The two-part film has been made and planned on an estimated budget of Rs 4000 crore.

The box office performance has remained in focus since its release, with the film recording collections across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil markets. Here is a look at its day-wise earnings and the latest figures from its theatrical run.

Ramayana Part 1 box office collection Day 3

Ramayana Part 1 collected Rs 42.57 crore net in India on Day 3, Saturday, November 7, as per early estimates in trade tracker Sacnilk. The film is running across 16,311 shows, with an overall occupancy of 35.8%. Its India gross collection for the day stood at Rs 50.23 crore. This is an estimated amount. The confirmed figures will be updated by 11 am on November 8.

The film had opened with Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross on Day 1, Thursday, November 5. On its second day, Friday, November 6, the collection dropped to Rs 48.05 crore net and Rs 57.30 crore gross. This marked a 25.9% decline from the opening day.

With the latest figures, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 155.47 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 185.03 crore. Across its first three days, Ramayana Part 1 has recorded a total of 64,827 shows.

Ramayana Part 1 language-wise collection on Day 3

Hindi is contributing the largest share of the film's Day 3 earnings, collecting Rs 32.88 crore net from 13,964 shows. The occupancy for the Hindi version stood at 32.3%.

The Kannada version earned Rs 4.57 crore from 693 shows, with an occupancy of 59.4%. The Telugu version collected Rs 3.48 crore from 1,160 shows and recorded 48% occupancy.

The Tamil version brought in Rs 1.64 crore from 494 shows, with occupancy reaching 74%. Across its theatrical run so far, the Hindi version accounts for 74.5% of the film's total India net collection.

The Day 3 figures are running estimates based on 16,311 shows tracked so far. Final collections are expected to be reported later in the night.

Also read:

Ramayana isn't Ranbir Kapoor's first film with Nitesh Tiwari; they worked on two movies earlier